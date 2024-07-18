Spectra Systems (LON:SPSY) Stock Price Up 13%

Shares of Spectra Systems Co. (LON:SPSY – Get Free Report) were up 13% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 268 ($3.48) and last traded at GBX 260 ($3.37). Approximately 129,205 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 224% from the average daily volume of 39,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 230 ($2.98).

Spectra Systems Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 5.91, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 241.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 229.97. The firm has a market cap of £129.12 million, a PE ratio of 2,030.77 and a beta of 0.18.

Spectra Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Spectra Systems Corporation invents, develops, and sells integrated optical systems in Rhode Island and internationally. It operates through three segments: Authentication Systems, Secure Transactions, and Banknote Cleaning. The company offers integrated solutions, including a system of taggant materials and sensor technology to authenticate banknotes that are used by central banks, as well as G7 country for security; banknote cleaning and disinfection systems that lifts sebum and other substances from the banknote through a dry process based on supercritical CO2 cleaning; and solutions to authenticate brand name products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Spectra Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectra Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.