Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Lowered to “Sell” at TD Cowen

TD Cowen lowered shares of Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $2.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $3.00.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Spirit Airlines from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a negative rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America dropped their target price on Spirit Airlines from $3.25 to $2.75 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Spirit Airlines from $18.00 to $3.50 and set an in-line rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Raymond James cut Spirit Airlines from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Spirit Airlines from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Reduce and an average target price of $2.75.

Shares of SAVE opened at $2.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. Spirit Airlines has a one year low of $2.80 and a one year high of $19.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.51.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.45) by ($0.01). Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 34.64% and a negative net margin of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.82) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Spirit Airlines will post -4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAVE. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Spirit Airlines by 2,369.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 733,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,552,000 after acquiring an additional 704,134 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Spirit Airlines by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,143,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,520,000 after purchasing an additional 363,519 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Spirit Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,488,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Spirit Airlines by 88.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 626,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,333,000 after purchasing an additional 293,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Spirit Airlines by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 980,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,073,000 after purchasing an additional 285,615 shares in the last quarter. 58.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. The company also offers hotels and rental cars services. It serves 93 destinations in 15 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a fleet of 205 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. The company was formerly known as Clippert Trucking Company and changed its name to Spirit Airlines, Inc in 1992.

