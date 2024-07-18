SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Oppenheimer

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Oppenheimer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, FinViz reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on SPX Technologies from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SPX Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered SPX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 11th.

SPX Technologies Price Performance

SPXC stock opened at $153.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 74.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.20. SPX Technologies has a 1 year low of $76.61 and a 1 year high of $164.91.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $465.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.05 million. SPX Technologies had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 5.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that SPX Technologies will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at SPX Technologies

In other news, insider J Randall Data sold 39,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.89, for a total transaction of $5,670,992.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,657 shares in the company, valued at $7,576,815.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SPX Technologies

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies in the second quarter valued at $39,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies in the first quarter valued at $51,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of SPX Technologies by 122.6% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies in the first quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of SPX Technologies by 547.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SPX Technologies

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers, heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

