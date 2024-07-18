STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Receives $47.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.00.

STAA has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair upgraded STAAR Surgical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley downgraded STAAR Surgical from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Broadwood Capital Inc. boosted its position in STAAR Surgical by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Broadwood Capital Inc. now owns 10,537,835 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $328,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,408 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in STAAR Surgical by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,425,627 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $218,002,000 after purchasing an additional 492,500 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in STAAR Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,615,000. Yunqi Capital Ltd boosted its position in STAAR Surgical by 162.0% during the 1st quarter. Yunqi Capital Ltd now owns 515,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $19,726,000 after purchasing an additional 318,600 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in STAAR Surgical by 296.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 281,547 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,787,000 after purchasing an additional 210,443 shares during the period. 96.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:STAA opened at $44.23 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.68 and a beta of 0.59. STAAR Surgical has a one year low of $26.66 and a one year high of $58.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.75.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $77.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.34 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Analysts predict that STAAR Surgical will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia.

