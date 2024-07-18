STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 358,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $13,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,990,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 944.0% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,121,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,926 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,248,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,051,000 after acquiring an additional 961,420 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 274.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,078,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,392,000 after acquiring an additional 790,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 89.5% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,268,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,749,000 after acquiring an additional 598,788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STAG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Friday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (up from $41.00) on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STAG Industrial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.90.

STAG Industrial Price Performance

STAG Industrial stock opened at $38.68 on Thursday. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a one year low of $31.69 and a one year high of $39.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.77. The company has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.09.

STAG Industrial Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.1233 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 148.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at STAG Industrial

In other news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 30,000 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total transaction of $1,044,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,062.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

STAG Industrial Profile

(Free Report)

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. Our platform is designed to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across CBRE-EA Tier 1 industrial real estate markets, industries, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) provide growth through sophisticated industrial operation and an attractive opportunity set, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.