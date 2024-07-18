Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Reaches New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after TD Cowen lowered their price target on the stock from $85.00 to $81.00. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the stock. Starbucks traded as low as $71.66 and last traded at $72.78, with a volume of 1293032 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.75.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SBUX. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Starbucks from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. HSBC cut their target price on Starbucks from $107.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and cut their target price for the company from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group cut their target price on Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Starbucks from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.92.
Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Starbucks
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBUX. First National Trust Co increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 5,033 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,004 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. now owns 40,088 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,849,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,246 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 598 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.
Starbucks Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $85.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.08.
Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.12 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.91% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.
Starbucks Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 62.81%.
Starbucks Company Profile
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
Further Reading
