State Street (NYSE:STT) Price Target Raised to $91.00 at Evercore ISI

State Street (NYSE:STT – Free Report) had its target price increased by Evercore ISI from $88.00 to $91.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Argus increased their price objective on shares of State Street from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of State Street from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of State Street in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of State Street from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of State Street from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $88.88.

State Street Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:STT opened at $85.34 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.54. State Street has a 52 week low of $62.78 and a 52 week high of $85.37. The company has a market capitalization of $25.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.48.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The asset manager reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.12. State Street had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that State Street will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

State Street Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.69%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STT. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 383 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

