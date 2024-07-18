Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,263 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $16,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STLD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $221,817,000. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $38,644,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 743,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,831,000 after purchasing an additional 98,764 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 415.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 107,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,734,000 after purchasing an additional 86,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the first quarter worth $12,349,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Steel Dynamics

In related news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total transaction of $2,873,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,265,376.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Steel Dynamics Stock Down 2.0 %

STLD opened at $130.07 on Thursday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.53 and a twelve month high of $151.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $129.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.42. The company has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.35.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The basic materials company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.05. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 11.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on STLD. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.86.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

