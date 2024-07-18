Stelco (TSE:STLC) Lowered to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Stelco (TSE:STLC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$70.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$47.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.13% from the stock’s current price.

Get Stelco alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on STLC. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Stelco from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Stelco from C$58.00 to C$55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Stelco from C$50.00 to C$47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Cormark reduced their price target on Stelco from C$60.00 to C$58.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Stelco from C$47.00 to C$43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stelco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$56.44.

Read Our Latest Report on Stelco

Stelco Stock Up 0.3 %

About Stelco

STLC stock opened at C$65.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.19, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 2.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$40.87 and a 200-day moving average of C$41.84. Stelco has a fifty-two week low of C$32.93 and a fifty-two week high of C$66.04.

(Get Free Report)

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stelco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stelco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.