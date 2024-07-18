Stelco (TSE:STLC) PT Raised to C$70.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Stelco (TSE:STLC – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.13% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on STLC. Cormark lowered their price target on shares of Stelco from C$60.00 to C$58.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Stelco from C$50.00 to C$47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Stelco from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Stelco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$47.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Stelco from C$58.00 to C$55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stelco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$56.44.

Stelco Price Performance

Stelco Company Profile

Stelco stock opened at C$65.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.19, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Stelco has a 1 year low of C$32.93 and a 1 year high of C$66.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$40.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$41.84.

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

