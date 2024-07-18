Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) Declares $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.1333 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th.
Stellus Capital Investment has raised its dividend payment by an average of 18.0% per year over the last three years. Stellus Capital Investment has a payout ratio of 94.7% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Stellus Capital Investment to earn $1.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 93.6%.
Stellus Capital Investment Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of Stellus Capital Investment stock opened at $14.38 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.47. Stellus Capital Investment has a 1 year low of $12.19 and a 1 year high of $15.40. The company has a market capitalization of $346.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, B. Riley raised Stellus Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $12.50 to $13.25 in a report on Monday, May 13th.
View Our Latest Research Report on SCM
Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile
Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Stellus Capital Investment
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Watch These 4 Overbought Stocks As Market Rotation Continues
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Chip Stocks: Bargain Buys or Looming Bust?
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Gold Hits New High: 3 Stocks Investors Should Watch
Receive News & Ratings for Stellus Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellus Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.