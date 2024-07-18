Stephen Kelly Purchases 18,181 Shares of Cirata plc (LON:CRTA) Stock

Cirata plc (LON:CRTA – Get Free Report) insider Stephen Kelly purchased 18,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 55 ($0.71) per share, for a total transaction of £9,999.55 ($12,967.90).

Cirata Price Performance

CRTA opened at GBX 54.50 ($0.71) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 58.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 63.07. Cirata plc has a 1-year low of GBX 38 ($0.49) and a 1-year high of GBX 85 ($1.10). The firm has a market capitalization of £62.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -170.31 and a beta of 0.83.

Cirata Company Profile

Cirata plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and provision of collaboration software in North America, Europe, China, and internationally. The company provides Data Migrator, an automated solution that moves on-premises HDFS data, Hive metadata, local filesystem, or cloud data sources to any cloud or on-premises environment; and Data Migrator for Hadoop, a cloud migration solution that automates the seamless transfer of HDFS data and Hive metadata to the cloud.

