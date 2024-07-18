Steven F. Siegel Sells 10,000 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Stock

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) insider Steven F. Siegel sold 10,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 360,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,640,096. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Brixmor Property Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BRX opened at $24.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.48. The company has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.57. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.46 and a twelve month high of $24.75.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.22). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 22.47%. The company had revenue of $320.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Brixmor Property Group Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is 117.21%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRX. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter valued at about $124,978,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at $73,143,000. PGGM Investments lifted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 167.2% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,761,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353,582 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,985,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $348,718,000 after buying an additional 2,067,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 8,467,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $197,049,000 after buying an additional 1,016,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Monday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. StockNews.com raised Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.13.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 362 retail centers comprise approximately 64 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision to be the center of the communities we serve and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Further Reading

