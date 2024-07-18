Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Stock Holdings Decreased by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Free Report) by 45.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,128 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 6,014 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Steven Madden during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Steven Madden during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Steven Madden by 4,100.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Steven Madden in the first quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Steven Madden in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 99.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Steven Madden stock opened at $44.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.11. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $30.35 and a 52-week high of $45.91.

Steven Madden ( NASDAQ:SHOO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The textile maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $552.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.04 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 22.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Analysts predict that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.71%.

In other Steven Madden news, Director Rose Peabody Lynch sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total transaction of $71,056.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,066.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Karla Frieders sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total value of $449,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,891,810.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rose Peabody Lynch sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total transaction of $71,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,303 shares in the company, valued at $946,066.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,600 shares of company stock valued at $651,586 in the last 90 days. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Steven Madden presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.38.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, and Licensing segments. The Wholesale Footwear segment designs, sources, and markets various products, including dress shoes, boots, booties, fashion sneakers, sandals, and casual shoes under the Steve Madden, Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands.

