Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Shares Sold by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC lessened its stake in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 17.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 951 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,799,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,649,000 after purchasing an additional 56,570 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,332,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,143,000 after purchasing an additional 151,046 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Stifel Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $84,369,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,208,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,539,000 after acquiring an additional 6,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,128,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,067,000 after acquiring an additional 136,784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Stifel Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Stifel Financial in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director David A. Peacock sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.90, for a total value of $1,038,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,489,815.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stifel Financial Stock Performance

Stifel Financial stock opened at $84.39 on Thursday. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $54.81 and a 12-month high of $86.64. The company has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.30.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.13). Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Stifel Financial Corp. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stifel Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.18%.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

Featured Articles

