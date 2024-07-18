Stifel Nicolaus Reaffirms Hold Rating for Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK)

Stifel Nicolaus restated their hold rating on shares of Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $27.50 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $23.00.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on SILK. Lake Street Capital reiterated a hold rating and issued a $27.50 target price (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Silk Road Medical in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Silk Road Medical from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus downgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Silk Road Medical from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.56.

NASDAQ:SILK opened at $27.09 on Wednesday. Silk Road Medical has a one year low of $6.08 and a one year high of $27.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 11.05 and a quick ratio of 9.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.17.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $48.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.67 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 29.02% and a negative return on equity of 35.47%. Silk Road Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.43) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Silk Road Medical will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SILK. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 6.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 73,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 4,147 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 879.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Silk Road Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,789,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 151.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in Silk Road Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000.

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization (TCAR). Its products comprise ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and establish temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System for transcarotid access; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit, which is used to gain initial access to the common carotid artery; ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for atraumatic vessel navigation and target lesion crossing for delivery of interventional devices; and ENROUTE Enflate Transcarotid RX Balloon Dilation Catheter, a transcarotid rapid exchange balloon for the TCAR procedure.

