Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF)

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 204,501 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 36% compared to the average volume of 150,246 call options.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XLF. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its position in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 24,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 6,540 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 72,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 168,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 212,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,988,000 after purchasing an additional 9,923 shares during the last quarter.
Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:XLF opened at $43.85 on Thursday. Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund has a 1-year low of $31.35 and a 1-year high of $43.90. The company has a market capitalization of $40.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.48.
Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile
The Fund seeks to provide investors with a low-cost passive approach for investing in a portfolio of equity securities of firms as represented by the Financial Select Sector Index.
