Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF)

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 204,501 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 36% compared to the average volume of 150,246 call options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XLF. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its position in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 24,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 6,540 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 72,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 168,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 212,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,988,000 after purchasing an additional 9,923 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XLF opened at $43.85 on Thursday. Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund has a 1-year low of $31.35 and a 1-year high of $43.90. The company has a market capitalization of $40.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.48.

The Fund seeks to provide investors with a low-cost passive approach for investing in a portfolio of equity securities of firms as represented by the Financial Select Sector Index.

