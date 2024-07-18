Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Call Options (NYSEARCA:XOP)

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 52,896 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 164% compared to the average volume of 20,047 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 65.5% during the first quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, FCA Corp TX acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $314,000.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:XOP opened at $148.25 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a 1-year low of $126.59 and a 1-year high of $162.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $147.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.68.

About SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

