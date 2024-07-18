Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Match Group Call Options (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 19,875 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 39% compared to the average volume of 14,255 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Match Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Match Group in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Match Group in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Match Group in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Match Group by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Match Group from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Match Group from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Match Group from $43.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Match Group from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Match Group in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Match Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.79.

Match Group Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH opened at $35.55 on Thursday. Match Group has a twelve month low of $27.66 and a twelve month high of $49.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.49.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 433.59% and a net margin of 19.03%. The business had revenue of $860.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $855.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Match Group will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

