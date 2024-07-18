StockNews.com Downgrades AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) to Sell

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of AXT from $3.75 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of AXT in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. B. Riley increased their price target on AXT from $3.80 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of AXT in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AXT presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.38.

Shares of AXT stock opened at $3.70 on Thursday. AXT has a twelve month low of $1.89 and a twelve month high of $5.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.28 million, a PE ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 2.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.45.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. AXT had a negative return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $22.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AXT will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in AXT during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in AXT by 866.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 256,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 230,013 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC grew its position in AXT by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 612,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 161,893 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in AXT during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of AXT by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 465,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 149,048 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.52% of the company’s stock.

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, high-speed data transfer in data centers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, consumer devices, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, thermo-photovoltaics, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

