StockNews.com Downgrades Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) to Buy

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Franklin Covey from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Covey in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Franklin Covey in a research report on Thursday, June 27th.

Franklin Covey Stock Down 0.9 %

Franklin Covey stock opened at $41.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $547.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. Franklin Covey has a fifty-two week low of $32.19 and a fifty-two week high of $48.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.80.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $73.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.12 million. Franklin Covey had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 6.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Analysts predict that Franklin Covey will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FC. Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Covey during the 1st quarter worth about $6,862,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey in the fourth quarter worth $404,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Franklin Covey by 92.9% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 27,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 13,220 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Covey by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 6,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 458,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,941,000 after purchasing an additional 45,290 shares during the period. 69.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franklin Covey Company Profile

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice segments.

