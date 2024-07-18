StockNews.com Downgrades Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) to Sell

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hawaiian Electric Industries has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $11.63.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Stock Up 5.3 %

HE stock opened at $12.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.38. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a 12 month low of $7.61 and a 12 month high of $40.16.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $897.16 million during the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 9.58%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $183,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 303.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 27,697 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 13,128 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the fourth quarter worth $19,015,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1,439.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 180,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after buying an additional 169,121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.91% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility businesses in the United States. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

