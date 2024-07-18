StockNews.com Downgrades Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) to Hold

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on QLYS. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Qualys from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a report on Monday, May 13th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Qualys in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Qualys from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Qualys in a report on Friday, April 26th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.50.

QLYS opened at $146.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.95 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $141.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.42. Qualys has a 12-month low of $129.50 and a 12-month high of $206.35.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $145.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.67 million. Qualys had a net margin of 28.48% and a return on equity of 47.28%. On average, research analysts forecast that Qualys will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.56, for a total value of $83,504.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,550,144.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Qualys news, Director Jeffrey P. Hank sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.45, for a total value of $115,132.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,353 shares in the company, valued at $1,537,763.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.56, for a total transaction of $83,504.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,580 shares in the company, valued at $12,550,144.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,131 shares of company stock worth $4,265,838. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QLYS. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Qualys during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qualys by 1,666.7% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 159 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Qualys during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Qualys by 545.2% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Qualys during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

