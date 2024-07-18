StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ALLETE (NYSE:ALE)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, Mizuho increased their target price on ALLETE from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

ALLETE Trading Down 0.4 %

ALE opened at $63.60 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.96. ALLETE has a one year low of $49.29 and a one year high of $65.86.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $403.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.26 million. ALLETE had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 7.21%. Analysts predict that ALLETE will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of ALLETE by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 83,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,384,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ALLETE by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,402,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $338,068,000 after buying an additional 130,113 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of ALLETE by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,982,000 after buying an additional 3,879 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ALLETE by 170.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 8,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of ALLETE by 112.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 504,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,847,000 after buying an additional 266,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. In addition, the company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

