StockNews.com Upgrades ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) to “Sell”

ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

ARCA biopharma Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of ABIO stock opened at $3.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 0.90. ARCA biopharma has a twelve month low of $1.56 and a twelve month high of $4.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.58.

ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, major shareholder Henderson Group Plc Janus purchased 28,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.43 per share, with a total value of $97,158.18. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,676,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,751,777.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 297,323 shares of company stock worth $1,042,832. Corporate insiders own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ARCA biopharma stock. abrdn plc acquired a new stake in ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 32,461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. 56.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ARCA biopharma Company Profile

ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with heart failure.

