StockNews.com Upgrades ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) to “Sell”

ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.
ARCA biopharma Trading Down 1.7 %
Shares of ABIO stock opened at $3.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 0.90. ARCA biopharma has a twelve month low of $1.56 and a twelve month high of $4.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.58.
ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter.
Insider Activity
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ARCA biopharma stock. abrdn plc acquired a new stake in ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 32,461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. 56.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
ARCA biopharma Company Profile
ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with heart failure.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ARCA biopharma
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Real Estate Stock Signals a Boom in Manufacturing Activity
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- This Medical Giant’s Stock Rebounds: A 15% Upside Is the Minimum
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Financial Giant’s Shares Soar on EPS Beat and Record Asset Levels
Receive News & Ratings for ARCA biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARCA biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.