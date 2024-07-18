StockNews.com Upgrades Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) to “Hold”

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

FBIO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Thursday, June 20th.

Fortress Biotech Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Fortress Biotech stock opened at $2.02 on Tuesday. Fortress Biotech has a 52-week low of $1.24 and a 52-week high of $10.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.42, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.90.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.03) by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $13.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.33 million. On average, analysts expect that Fortress Biotech will post -5.07 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald bought 5,000 shares of Fortress Biotech stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.48 per share, with a total value of $37,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 127,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $953,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fortress Biotech news, CEO Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.64 per share, for a total transaction of $32,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,893,905 shares in the company, valued at $4,746,004.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.48 per share, with a total value of $37,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 127,500 shares in the company, valued at $953,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 40,500 shares of company stock valued at $128,300. 33.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Choreo LLC bought a new position in Fortress Biotech in the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Fortress Biotech during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Fortress Biotech in the 4th quarter worth about $1,794,000. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Finally, Shikiar Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 223,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fortress Biotech

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino an oral minocycline drug for the treatment of moderate to severe acne; Targadox an oral doxycycline drug for adjunctive therapy for severe acne; Exelderm cream for antifungal intended for topical use; Qbrexza a medicated cloth towelette for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Amzeeq; Zilxi; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

