Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) Receives $20.57 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.57.
STOK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Stoke Therapeutics from $6.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Stoke Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redmile Group LLC increased its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 93.2% in the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 5,073,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,486,000 after buying an additional 2,447,543 shares during the last quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP increased its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 25.0% in the first quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP now owns 3,696,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,907,000 after buying an additional 739,902 shares during the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP increased its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 65.9% in the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 3,368,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,474,000 after buying an additional 1,338,309 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,715,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,160,000 after buying an additional 67,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artal Group S.A. purchased a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $4,050,000.
NASDAQ STOK opened at $13.68 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.17. Stoke Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.35 and a one year high of $17.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $713.00 million, a P/E ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 0.87.
Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 million. Equities analysts expect that Stoke Therapeutics will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current year.
Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary targeted augmentation of nuclear gene output to develop antisense oligonucleotides to selectively restore protein levels.
