Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Shares Sold by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 34.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,041 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Sun Communities during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. 99.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sun Communities Stock Performance

Shares of SUI opened at $128.70 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a PE ratio of 110.95, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.88. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.74 and a 1 year high of $141.52.

Sun Communities Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 324.14%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Sun Communities from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Sun Communities from $145.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Compass Point raised their target price on Sun Communities from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sun Communities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.40.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

