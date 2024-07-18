Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Shares Up 8% After Analyst Upgrade

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $19.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Sunrun traded as high as $16.94 and last traded at $16.92. Approximately 7,111,870 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 13,402,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.66.

RUN has been the subject of several other reports. Susquehanna upped their price target on Sunrun from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sunrun from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Sunrun from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Sunrun from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.68.

In other news, CRO Paul S. Dickson sold 2,486 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total transaction of $35,872.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 447,184 shares in the company, valued at $6,452,865.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CRO Paul S. Dickson sold 2,486 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total transaction of $35,872.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 447,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,452,865.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mary Powell sold 1,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total value of $25,871.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 589,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,766,315.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 205,712 shares of company stock worth $2,859,761. Company insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,581,958 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $384,394,000 after purchasing an additional 176,861 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 4th quarter worth $307,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 579.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 258,697 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,078,000 after purchasing an additional 220,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 142.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 242,702 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,199,000 after purchasing an additional 142,563 shares during the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 2.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.16.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The energy company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.09. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 68.22%. The company had revenue of $458.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.12) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

