SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
SuperCom Stock Performance
Shares of SPCB opened at $0.18 on Thursday. SuperCom has a 52 week low of $0.15 and a 52 week high of $1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.21.
SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. SuperCom had a positive return on equity of 99.92% and a negative net margin of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $5.67 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of SuperCom
About SuperCom
SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company operates in three segments: e-Gov, IoT and Connectivity, and Cyber Security. It offers MAGNA, a platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.
