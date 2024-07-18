SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

SuperCom Stock Performance

Shares of SPCB opened at $0.18 on Thursday. SuperCom has a 52 week low of $0.15 and a 52 week high of $1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.21.

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. SuperCom had a positive return on equity of 99.92% and a negative net margin of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $5.67 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of SuperCom

About SuperCom

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SuperCom stock. Armistice Capital LLC grew its position in shares of SuperCom Ltd. ( NASDAQ:SPCB Free Report ) by 263.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,400,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,739,000 shares during the quarter. Armistice Capital LLC owned 39.93% of SuperCom worth $927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 47.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company operates in three segments: e-Gov, IoT and Connectivity, and Cyber Security. It offers MAGNA, a platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

Featured Articles

