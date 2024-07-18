Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Cut to Hold at National Bank Financial

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Superior Plus’ FY2025 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SPB. National Bankshares downgraded Superior Plus from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Superior Plus has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$12.33.

Superior Plus Price Performance

Shares of SPB stock opened at C$8.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.43 and a beta of 0.81. Superior Plus has a 12 month low of C$8.16 and a 12 month high of C$10.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.06 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.40.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.45 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.38 billion. Superior Plus had a return on equity of 2.58% and a net margin of 0.57%. Research analysts expect that Superior Plus will post 0.3347732 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Kirsten Olsen bought 3,765 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$9.37 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,278.05. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Superior Plus Company Profile

Superior Plus Corp. distributes and markets propane, compressed natural gas and renewable energy in both the United States and Canada. The company operates through The United States Retail Propane Distribution (U.S. Propane), Canadian Retail Propane Distribution (Canadian Propane), and North American Wholesale Propane Distribution (Wholesale Propane), and Certarus segments.

