Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at National Bankshares

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at National Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$10.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$12.00. National Bankshares’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.77% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$12.33.

Superior Plus Price Performance

Shares of SPB stock opened at C$8.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.43 and a beta of 0.81. Superior Plus has a 12 month low of C$8.16 and a 12 month high of C$10.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.06 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.19.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.45 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.38 billion. Superior Plus had a return on equity of 2.58% and a net margin of 0.57%. Research analysts expect that Superior Plus will post 0.3347732 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Superior Plus

In other news, Senior Officer Kirsten Olsen bought 3,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$9.37 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,278.05. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Superior Plus Company Profile

Superior Plus Corp. distributes and markets propane, compressed natural gas and renewable energy in both the United States and Canada. The company operates through The United States Retail Propane Distribution (U.S. Propane), Canadian Retail Propane Distribution (Canadian Propane), and North American Wholesale Propane Distribution (Wholesale Propane), and Certarus segments.

