Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Reaches New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on the stock from C$12.50 to C$12.00. The company traded as low as C$8.26 and last traded at C$8.28, with a volume of 788650 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.51.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SPB. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. National Bankshares cut shares of Superior Plus from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.33.

In related news, Senior Officer Kirsten Olsen acquired 3,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$9.37 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,278.05. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$9.06 and its 200-day moving average is C$9.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.43 and a beta of 0.81.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.45 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.38 billion. Superior Plus had a return on equity of 2.58% and a net margin of 0.57%. Equities analysts anticipate that Superior Plus Corp. will post 0.3347732 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.70%.

Superior Plus Corp. distributes and markets propane, compressed natural gas and renewable energy in both the United States and Canada. The company operates through The United States Retail Propane Distribution (U.S. Propane), Canadian Retail Propane Distribution (Canadian Propane), and North American Wholesale Propane Distribution (Wholesale Propane), and Certarus segments.

