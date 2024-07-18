Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Makes New $155,000 Investment in Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 14,565 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

Get Heritage Insurance alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HRTG. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 372,076 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 37,581 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Heritage Insurance by 265.3% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 314,856 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,353,000 after purchasing an additional 228,655 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC grew its position in Heritage Insurance by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 149,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 25,155 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 104,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 96,678 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 7,203 shares during the period. 59.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heritage Insurance Stock Up 5.2 %

Shares of HRTG opened at $7.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $235.01 million, a P/E ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.90. Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.14 and a 12 month high of $11.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Heritage Insurance ( NYSE:HRTG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $191.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.05 million. Heritage Insurance had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 24.02%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Analysts predict that Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HRTG shares. StockNews.com upgraded Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Heritage Insurance in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Heritage Insurance in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Heritage Insurance

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ernie J. Garateix purchased 5,000 shares of Heritage Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.21 per share, for a total transaction of $41,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,067,584 shares in the company, valued at $8,764,864.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Heritage Insurance news, Director Nicholas George Pappas sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.56, for a total value of $51,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,424. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernie J. Garateix bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.21 per share, for a total transaction of $41,050.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,067,584 shares in the company, valued at $8,764,864.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 60,000 shares of company stock worth $497,250 over the last 90 days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Heritage Insurance

(Free Report)

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential insurance in Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; commercial residential insurance for properties in Florida, New Jersey, and New York; and licensed in the state of Pennsylvania, as well as personal residential and wind-only property insurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.