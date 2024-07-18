Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Makes New Investment in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MRC Global by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 70,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of MRC Global by 4.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 78,428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its position in shares of MRC Global by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 46,876 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,618 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of MRC Global by 1.6% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 263,573 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of MRC Global during the first quarter worth $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Grant R. Bates sold 4,698 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total transaction of $64,644.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,997,828.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Grant R. Bates sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total transaction of $474,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,291.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Grant R. Bates sold 4,698 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total transaction of $64,644.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 145,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,997,828.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,698 shares of company stock valued at $1,242,374 in the last three months. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MRC Global Trading Up 0.8 %

MRC opened at $14.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 2.00. MRC Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.15 and a 12 month high of $14.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $806.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.76 million. MRC Global had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 23.60%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MRC Global Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MRC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of MRC Global from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of MRC Global in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th.

About MRC Global

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components; and valve modification services, including valve control extensions, welding, hydrotesting, painting, coating, x-raying, and actuation assembly.

