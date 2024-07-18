Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) Short Interest Update

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,414,600 shares, a decline of 5.1% from the June 15th total of 1,490,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4,715.3 days.

OTCMKTS BIOVF opened at $25.20 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB has a 12 month low of $18.35 and a 12 month high of $27.79.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $509.05 million for the quarter. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 7.92%.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ), an integrated biotechnology company, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the therapeutic areas of haematology, immunology, and specialty care in Europe, North America, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It offers Alprolix for haemophilia B; Aspaveli®/Empaveli for the treatment of adult patients with paroxysmal nocturnal haemoglobinuria; Doptelet treatment of thrombocytopenia; Elocta for haemophilia A; Gamifant for hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis(HLH); VONJO for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk primary or secondary (post-polycythemia vera or post-essential thrombocythemia) myelofibrosis; Zynlonta, an aggressive malignant disease; Kineret for cryopyrin associated periodic syndrome, rheumatoid arthritis, and still's disease; Orfadin to treat hereditary tyrosinaemia type-1; and Synagis for serious lower respiratory tract infection.

