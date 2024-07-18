Swiss National Bank Acquires 100 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,400 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.20% of SPS Commerce worth $13,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in SPS Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in SPS Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in SPS Commerce by 224.7% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 237 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in SPS Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in SPS Commerce by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPSC stock opened at $206.97 on Thursday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.96 and a 1-year high of $218.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $190.59 and its 200 day moving average is $184.93. The company has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.10 and a beta of 0.85.

SPS Commerce ( NASDAQ:SPSC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.20. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 12.23%. The company had revenue of $149.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.50 million. On average, analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James Burr Ramsey sold 6,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.90, for a total value of $1,273,341.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,728 shares in the company, valued at $2,855,759.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director James Burr Ramsey sold 6,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.90, for a total value of $1,273,341.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,728 shares in the company, valued at $2,855,759.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Philip Soran sold 3,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total value of $657,197.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,771,531.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,242 shares of company stock worth $2,422,377. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on SPSC shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on SPS Commerce from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on SPS Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on SPS Commerce from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SPS Commerce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.29.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

