Swiss National Bank Acquires 1,000 Shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.15% of Viking Therapeutics worth $13,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in Viking Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Viking Therapeutics by 370.7% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 353 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in Viking Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Viking Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Viking Therapeutics by 125.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. 76.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VKTX stock opened at $49.84 on Thursday. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.28 and a 52-week high of $99.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.68.

Viking Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VKTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.01. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Greg Zante sold 66,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $4,986,005.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 174,854 shares in the company, valued at $13,059,845.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Marianna Mancini sold 281,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total value of $22,136,890.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 348,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,413,639.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Greg Zante sold 66,756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $4,986,005.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,059,845.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VKTX. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Viking Therapeutics from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.56.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

