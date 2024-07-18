Swiss National Bank Acquires 3,900 Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 174,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Cytokinetics were worth $12,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,016,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $919,800,000 after purchasing an additional 273,565 shares during the last quarter. First Turn Management LLC bought a new stake in Cytokinetics during the 4th quarter worth $67,414,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Cytokinetics by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 789,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,955,000 after acquiring an additional 33,257 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cytokinetics during the 4th quarter worth $60,299,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Cytokinetics during the 4th quarter worth $46,308,000.

Cytokinetics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CYTK opened at $56.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.52 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.41 and its 200-day moving average is $67.56. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $25.98 and a 1 year high of $110.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cytokinetics ( NASDAQ:CYTK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.38) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 81.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CYTK. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Cytokinetics from $122.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Cytokinetics from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Cytokinetics from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Cytokinetics from $106.00 to $78.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Cytokinetics from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.06.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CYTK

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director B Lynne Parshall sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.82, for a total transaction of $279,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,149,892. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cytokinetics news, Director B Lynne Parshall sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.82, for a total transaction of $279,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,149,892. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 15,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $1,012,265.17. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 137,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,923,716.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 148,341 shares of company stock valued at $8,079,508. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cytokinetics

(Free Report)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.