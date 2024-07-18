Swiss National Bank Acquires 7,100 Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,060 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $13,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 239.5% in the first quarter. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC now owns 149,210 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,276,000 after acquiring an additional 105,265 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the first quarter worth $208,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 27.7% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 37,213 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 8,068 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 173.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,828 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 11,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1,382.8% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares in the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director William H. Lyon sold 30,000 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total transaction of $1,929,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,255,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,084,478.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total value of $6,170,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,318.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total transaction of $1,929,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,255,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,084,478.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TMHC opened at $64.40 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 52 week low of $37.23 and a 52 week high of $65.53.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.18. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TMHC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Taylor Morrison Home presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.80.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

