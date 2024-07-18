Swiss National Bank Buys 200 Shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 100,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in THOR Industries were worth $11,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in THOR Industries by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,295,044 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $626,139,000 after buying an additional 24,985 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in THOR Industries by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,634,436 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $311,527,000 after buying an additional 81,840 shares in the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its holdings in THOR Industries by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 1,472,852 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $174,165,000 after buying an additional 22,542 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in THOR Industries by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 725,667 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,810,000 after purchasing an additional 262,478 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in THOR Industries by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 617,750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,049,000 after purchasing an additional 25,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on THO shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of THOR Industries from $120.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of THOR Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of THOR Industries from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, THOR Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.00.

Shares of THOR Industries stock opened at $100.24 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.54 and a 52-week high of $129.31. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 1.71.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The construction company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.24. THOR Industries had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.95%.

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

