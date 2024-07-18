Swiss National Bank Buys 300 Shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $13,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Selective Insurance Group during the first quarter worth $27,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. 82.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Selective Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of SIGI stock opened at $101.20 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.67 and a 200-day moving average of $99.90. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a one year low of $89.78 and a one year high of $109.58.

Selective Insurance Group Announces Dividend

Selective Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SIGI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.55). Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SIGI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Selective Insurance Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.60.

Selective Insurance Group Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.

