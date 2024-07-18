Swiss National Bank Cuts Stake in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 228,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $13,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,330,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $291,813,000 after buying an additional 170,317 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,282,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,191,000 after buying an additional 81,496 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,212,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,099,000 after buying an additional 38,414 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,918,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,282,000 after buying an additional 24,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter valued at $81,617,000. 95.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BERY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $89.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price (down from $68.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.40.

In other news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 1,118 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.29, for a total value of $67,404.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 119,384 shares in the company, valued at $7,197,661.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 1,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.29, for a total transaction of $67,404.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,384 shares in the company, valued at $7,197,661.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter T. Thomas purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.50 per share, for a total transaction of $59,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,216.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group stock opened at $63.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.74. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.92 and a 1 year high of $69.93.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.05. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.13%.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

