Swiss National Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,700 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.20% of SM Energy worth $11,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get SM Energy alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SM. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $50,075,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 848.7% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 877,739 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,986,000 after purchasing an additional 785,222 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,509,379 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $213,326,000 after purchasing an additional 493,427 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 751,453 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,096,000 after purchasing an additional 213,866 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,077,231 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,710,000 after purchasing an additional 198,473 shares during the period. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Kenneth J. Knott sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total transaction of $804,480.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 114,495 shares in the company, valued at $5,756,808.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SM opened at $46.79 on Thursday. SM Energy has a fifty-two week low of $32.97 and a fifty-two week high of $53.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 4.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.13. SM Energy had a net margin of 31.80% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The business had revenue of $559.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.21 million. Analysts expect that SM Energy will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SM Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. SM Energy’s payout ratio is 11.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SM. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of SM Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of SM Energy from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of SM Energy from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of SM Energy from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of SM Energy from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.89.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SM

SM Energy Profile

(Free Report)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.