Swiss National Bank Grows Position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 418,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.20% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $13,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 369.9% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 123,580 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after purchasing an additional 97,281 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2,959.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,373,421 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,584,000 after buying an additional 1,328,525 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 121.3% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 77,250 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,564,000 after buying an additional 42,342 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 10,748 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the first quarter worth about $1,166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $27.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.94 and a fifty-two week high of $41.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.84.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Dividend Announcement

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a positive return on equity of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $953.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is currently -145.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on XRAY. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DENTSPLY SIRONA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, Director Gregory T. Lucier bought 3,577 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.95 per share, for a total transaction of $99,977.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,631,553.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

