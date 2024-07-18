Swiss National Bank Grows Position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 618,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $12,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STWD. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 52,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 3,497 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd purchased a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $830,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 260,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,294,000 after buying an additional 3,486 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. boosted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 757,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,404,000 after buying an additional 31,885 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 319,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,502,000 after buying an additional 5,417 shares during the period. 49.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:STWD opened at $20.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.82. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $17.07 and a one year high of $22.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.42%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 138.13%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on STWD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $20.00 to $20.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $23.50 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $20.50 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starwood Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.57.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

