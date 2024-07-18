Swiss National Bank Grows Stake in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) by 19.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 336,400 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Fluor were worth $14,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FLR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fluor by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,060,956 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $668,278,000 after buying an additional 2,670,473 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Fluor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,918,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Fluor by 84.2% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 637,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,957,000 after purchasing an additional 291,210 shares in the last quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fluor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,472,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in Fluor by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 737,976 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,907,000 after purchasing an additional 194,873 shares in the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FLR. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Fluor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. KeyCorp raised shares of Fluor from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Fluor from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Fluor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.86.

FLR stock opened at $48.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. Fluor Co. has a 52 week low of $30.09 and a 52 week high of $51.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.29 and its 200 day moving average is $40.58. The firm has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.99.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. Fluor had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 24.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Research analysts predict that Fluor Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

