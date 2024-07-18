Swiss National Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 332,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.16% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $14,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JEF. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,405,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,046,000 after buying an additional 51,633 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,236,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,802,000 after buying an additional 1,406,920 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,435,000. Azora Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,419,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,638,000. 60.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Richard B. Handler sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $65,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,314,150 shares in the company, valued at $666,165,525. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, President Brian P. Friedman sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $2,546,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 2,591,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,979,505. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard B. Handler sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $65,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,314,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $666,165,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on JEF shares. StockNews.com lowered Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Jefferies Financial Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th.

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE:JEF opened at $55.99 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.13. The company has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.38 and a 52 week high of $57.28.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jefferies Financial Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is an increase from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 66.30%.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

