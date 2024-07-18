Swiss National Bank Has $12.49 Million Stock Holdings in ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 113,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in ESAB were worth $12,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of ESAB by 302.6% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ESAB in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ESAB by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ESAB in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ESAB in the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

ESAB opened at $99.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.43. ESAB Co. has a 12 month low of $61.43 and a 12 month high of $114.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

ESAB ( NYSE:ESAB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. ESAB had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The business had revenue of $690.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ESAB Co. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. This is an increase from ESAB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. ESAB’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.38%.

Separately, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of ESAB in a report on Thursday, June 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.63.

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, automated welding, and gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

