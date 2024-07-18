Swiss National Bank Has $12.62 Million Holdings in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 234,813 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.20% of GXO Logistics worth $12,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Mathes Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Mathes Company Inc. now owns 23,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in GXO Logistics by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its position in GXO Logistics by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 12,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in GXO Logistics by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in GXO Logistics by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GXO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.69.

GXO opened at $54.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.38 and a 12 month high of $67.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.18. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.60.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Malcolm Wilson bought 10,000 shares of GXO Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.95 per share, with a total value of $499,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 100,814 shares in the company, valued at $5,035,659.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

